McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --In just 3 short years Shannon Edwards has established a well respected and growing Law Firm. After leaving the Collin County District Attorney's Office and starting out with just a couple clients, Shannon has grown her practice and represented nearly 100 clients in the last year alone with over 35 currently active cases. Earlier this year the Law Offices of Shannon Edwards expanded by hiring an Office Manager/Legal Assistant to take over the daily office operations.



In the summer of 2011 Shannon decided to forgo working for a larger law firm in favor of a more client oriented private practice. Over the past three years, Shannon worked tirelessly cultivating a firm based on the concept of providing personal services to each person who contacts her firm for a free consultation or hires The Law Offices of Shannon Edwards for representation. Having grown from a handful of clients, her firm now represents dozens of active clients in a variety of circumstances and cases to successful outcomes. The Law Offices of Shannon Edwards practices criminal defense with a focus on DWI, DUI, and Drug Possession cases.



When asked about why she decided to start her own practice Shannon responded:



"I am very passionate about the law and I felt that the human side of our client's situation gets lost in the process too often. I think that there should be more to being a lawyer than how many hours we bill a client. Starting out was intimidating since I only had a few clients and I didn't even own any office equipment. For me it has all been worth the hard work, I've found allot of personal satisfaction from being able to give my clients more personal attention than I could while working for a larger firm. My clients really appreciate it when I come to meet them someplace, like a coffee shop, on their schedule, rather than making them take time off work to come to my office."



About Shannon Edwards

Shannon received her J.D. (Juris Doctor) from Thomas Jefferson School of Law and then served as a prosecutor with the Collin County District Attorney’s office. There she gained valuable and unmatched court room experience and insight into the rules, procedures and statutes governing the prosecution and application of criminal law. After leaving the District Attorney’s Office, Shannon worked for a large local law firm before venturing out on her own. Shannon has extensive court room experience trying well over a hundred cases from both sides of the aisle.



Learn more about Shannon at http://ShannonEdwardsLaw.com