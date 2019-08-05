The Lumineers Tickets on Sale for Enterprise Center in St. Louis at Tickets-Online.com

The Lumineers North American Tour Tickets for Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --The Lumineers are hitting the road for a 35 date North American Tour in support of their new album III. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on February 5, 2019.
The Lumineers North American Tour Live in St. Louis, MO
Tickets-Online.com sells The Lumineers tickets at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Lumineers announced their North American Tour dates on August 1, 2019 as part of their North American Tour dates. Other North American Tour dates include Detroit, Cleveland and Atlanta.
About The Lumineers
The Lumineers formed in Denver, CO in 2005. It wasn't until 2010 when the band starting growing popularity due to the band's stripped back raw sound. Two years later, they released their debut self-titled studio album. It peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200. Eventually, it has been certified triple platinum. When their second album, Cleopatra released in 2016 it debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200. Their third album III will be released a little later in 2019.
The Lumineers shared their excitement about their upcoming tour on their Facebook page. "We are excited to announce that we will be touring the US and Canada starting in February!"
Fans can find The Lumineers tickets at Enterprise Center in St. Louis at Tickets-Online.com. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership at Tickets-Online.com.
The Lumineers 2019-2020 North American Tour Dates:
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/07 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/31-09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival
02/01 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center
02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Arena
02/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
02/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
02/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center
02/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
02/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
05/15 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
05/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
05/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood
06/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/05 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center?
??
About Tickets-Online.com
Tickets-Online.com is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Customer Satisfaction Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Tickets-Online.com is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tickets-Online.com
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Tickets-Online.com.com
Website: Tickets-Online.com.com/The-Lumineers