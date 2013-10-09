The United States Personal Chef Association Launches New Website

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2013 --Founded in 1992, the United States Personal Chef Association (USPCA) has been the go-to source for personal chefs looking for the support and structure needed to take their business to the next level. Access to that support is now easier than ever with the relaunch of http://www.USPCA.com.



Through the website, members of the USPCA have an incredible array of benefits at their fingertips:



- Exclusive, members-only forum

- Members-only discounts from national retailers

- Food Safety Manager from National Registry of Food Safety Professionals course available online

- New products added regularly

- Customizable products coming soon

- and much more



Information about the annual Personal Chef Conference, liability insurance, continuing education classes, student memberships, advertising opportunities, and personal chef certification is all just a click away.



Members and non-members alike are encouraged to check out the new site, developed by IEG Group. See the improvements, learn about the association, and get ready to hire your own personal chef at http://www.USPCA.com



The United States Personal Chef Association represents the interests and welfare of its personal chef members by proactively communicating and supporting the value of the personal chef profession in all matters impacting the profession. USPCA provides the cutting edge tools for members to succeed in their business while ensuring the public a unique culinary experience underpinned by the integrity and ethical values of USPCA and its members.