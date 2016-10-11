This Basketball Season, Sport Team Colors in Style as These Lakers Fans Redefine Sports Merchandise for Fellow Fans on Kickstarter

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Viyari Sport launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the development of their first sports jewelry collection inspired by the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. Created to allow women sports fans celebrate their team pride in a fun way, Viyari Sport fills a needed gap in the accessories niche.



A Sports and Lifestyle Jewelry



With colors inspired by the Lakers team, Viyari Sport uses luxury materials such as natural amethyst and citrine gemstones crafted in solid Sterling Silver in modern and versatile designs. Viyari Sport is a sports jewelry that fits the every day lifestyle



A fantastic gift option for men and women to give to a Lakers fan, Viyari Sport color-inspired collection consists of aptly named pieces – Aim High (1.20 carats Amethyst and Citrine 16-inch floating necklace); The Vertical (1 carat Amethyst and Citrine 22-inch Y-necklace); and Downtown Drops (1.50 carats Amethyst and Citrine dangle chain earrings). All pieces are made with 925 Stamped Sterling Silver with rhodium finishing, for the look and feel of 18-karat white gold. Viyari Sport jewelry is hypoallergenic, nickel-free and backed by a guarantee.



The Back Story



Women make up around 45% of sports fans yet existing sports accessories are based on casual wear (Think t-shirts, baseball caps, team logos, mascots etc.,) Founders Pel Parekh and Anupa Hemraj, both avid sports fans, saw no available sports jewelry in the market that works well for their everyday wear, so they decided to create their own line.



"We want to celebrate our home team by creating fresh and meaningful team colors sports jewelry that represents the modern women", says Anupa. "Being a sports fan is a lifestyle. Yet until now, there has never been a sports merchandise that is this beautiful, wearable, luxurious and super affordable." Pel adds, "We want a sports jewelry that can be worn anywhere, not just on game nights".



Viyari Sport is looking to raise $5,100 by November 3 to fund the initial development of the products. Starting at $35 pledge, backers of the Viyari Sport Kickstarter campaign will be able to select one or more of these jewelry pieces as a reward. Backers also have the option to pledge for an unforgettable experience with a trip to LA, tickets to see the Lakers game live at Staples Center and the entire jewelry collection.



The Viyari Sport collection is available for preorder at Kickstarter.com and is supposed to be available by December 2016.