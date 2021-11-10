Three Certified NYC Women Owned Businesses Enterprises (MWBE) Take New Roots in the Bronx

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --Three women-led, women-owned businesses who have made the Bronx their homes has now made the Bronx their new corporate headquarters. JV Public Relations NY, a boutique public relations firm, Janitorial Multi Services, a commercial cleaning and sanitization company, and J Gerena Real Estate signed new sidewalk office space at 2707 Lurting Avenue in the Allerton section of the Bronx. All three companies are certified Minority Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) with the city of New York.



JV Public Relations NY, founded in 2014 is a public relations firm serving various emerging growth clients including those in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, healthcare IT, financial and green technologies sectors. Started by Bronx resident, Janet Vasquez, the agency provides media, social media marketing, video production and digital advertising services for companies of all sizes. The firm recently received MWBE certification with New York State, allowing the company to competitively compete for contracts with the state.



Janitorial Multi Services LLC founded in 2019, is a commercial janitorial company started by Ms Vasquez, Milagros Perez and Josefina Suriel. The firm works with city agencies and private companies offering a suite of services including disinfection services, post-construction cleanup, pest control and security services. The firm received MWBE status in 2020.



JGerena Real Estate Group, LLC founded in 2016 is led by its president, Janet Gerena who has over 25 years of experience in NYS real estate.



"We are excited about our new space. We now have an amazing space to grow and build our businesses in the borough where we live," said Janet Vasquez. "When I started my agency in 2014, I was determined to stay in the Bronx. It took several years of finding the right spot, and we now believe this is where we truly belong. The space is beautiful and reflects the appropriate environment to thrive."



About JV Public Relations NY

Founded in 2013, JV Public Relations NY is a leading New York-based strategic public relations and marketing firm, providing media relations, digital marketing, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, reputation management, and social media consulting for businesses. The agency is organized around several core areas of expertise including healthcare including health and wellness, financial, technology and manufacturing sectors. We also work with emerging growth companies within the capital markets. JV Public Relations NY is certified by the State of New York and New York City. For more information, log on to www.jvprny.com