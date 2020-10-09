Ticketsmarter and Mlb Players, Inc. Announce New Partnership

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2020 --TicketSmarter and MLB Players, Inc.have announced a new partnership that will allow TicketSmarter to utilize active MLB Players to promote ticket sales and create VIP experiences for TicketSmarter customers. In addition, a portion of baseball ticket sales will be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



"We're excited to partner with MLB Players Inc.and the MLBPA providing our customers with unique and VIP access to MLB players," said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman.



Through the multi-year agreement, MLB Players, Inc. will allow TicketSmarter to work with a number of current MLB Players who will each host events in their respective local markets.



"We're excited to partner with TicketSmarter who shares our belief that players are a great way to promote the game. This partnership will give baseball fans access to players that we haven't seen before in the ticketing space," said Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc.



About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by giving back through children's charities and creating helpful partnerships. $1 from every transaction will help our charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, V Foundation and Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation.



TicketSmarter is the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of PBR, NJCAA, over 20 collegiate conferences including Pac-12 Conference, and 70 plus universities nationwide.



Keep up with TicketSmarter at https://www.TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



About MLB Players Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the thirty Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League baseball players. Follow: @MLB_Players; @MLBPlayersTrust; @MLBPAClubhouse.