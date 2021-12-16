TicketSmarter and New Orleans Pelicans Announce Partnership

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2021 --TicketSmarter and the New Orleans Pelicans have announced an agreement to make TicketSmarter a Proud Partner of the New Orleans Pelicans.



"We are excited to partner with the New Orleans Pelicans as an extension of our strategy to develop strong, mutually beneficial relationships that provide Pelicans fans with an enhanced ticketing experience," said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "We look forward to developing our relationship with the Pelicans over the next several years."



TicketSmarter will leverage marketing with the New Orleans Pelicans to give Pelicans fans another safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets. The Pelicans join a growing list of professional basketball teams in the U.S partnering with TicketSmarter, looking to increase fans access to tickets and experiences at the Smoothie King Center.



"We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer ticket buying experience and TicketSmarter provides a safe and trusted platform for our fans to buy and sell tickets," said Mike Stanfield, New Orleans Pelicans Senior Vice President of Sales. "We are thrilled to welcome TicketSmarter as a proud partner of the New Orleans Pelicans."



About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children's charities. TicketSmarter is committed to contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, V Foundation and Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation.



TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 250+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.



