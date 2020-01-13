TicketSmarter Named Presenting Sponsor of OVC Basketball Championships

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2020 --The Ohio Valley Conference announced an agreement with TicketSmarter to be the presenting sponsor of the 2020 OVC Men's & Women's Basketball Championships. The event will be named the "OVC Basketball Championships Presented By TicketSmarter."



This year's event is scheduled for March 4-7 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana and will feature eight men's and eight women's teams competing for a spot in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The 2020 event marks the third-straight year the event has been held in Evansville.



As part of the agreement TicketSmarter will also be the "official secondary ticket partner" of the Ohio Valley Conference.



The multi-year agreement was brokered by OVC Sports Properties, a division of Learfield IMG College the multi-media rights holder of the OVC.



"We are honored to enter into a relationship with the Ohio Valley Conference and look forward to working with the conference and its teams and universities. "The partnership with the OVC is an extension of our collegiate strategy to develop strong mutually beneficial relationships with collegiate conferences, teams and bowl games," said CEO Jeff Goodman.



TicketSmarter's mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events and at the same time, use their resources to give back to children's charities. TicketSmarter has committed to contribute $1 from all TicketSmarter transactions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through 2020 to help treat and eliminate childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, with a minimum total contribution of $250,000.



"We are excited about this partnership and appreciate the support of TicketSmarter as it allows us to provide the best possible championships experience for our student-athletes," said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche.



About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace offering the best tickets at the guaranteed best price for live events featuring sports, concerts and theatre. With over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, our mission is to enable customers from all walks of life to experience and enjoy the power and excitement of live events.



TicketSmarter is a partner with ESPN Events, Rose Bowl Stadium, title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl and many other events and venues nationally. TicketSmarter is focused on giving back to the communities it serves through supporting children charities by donating a portion of every ticket they sell with a minimum contribution of $250,000.



About The Ohio Valley Conference

The Ohio Valley Conference is in its seventh decade of competition, making it the eighth-oldest Division I athletic conference. The OVC is comprised of 12 schools that represent five states. Member institutions include Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Eastern Illinois University, Eastern Kentucky University, Jacksonville State University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University and the University of Tennessee at Martin. For more information, please visit www.OVCSports.com.