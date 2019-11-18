TicketSmarter Partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2019 --TicketSmarter Donates To St. Jude

Event Ticket Reseller, TicketSmarter, has partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and will donate $1 from every ticket transaction made on their website. The partnership is thru September 2020 and the ticket company has committed to donating $250,000 St. Jude.



Jeff Goodman, CEO of TicketSmarter, said the reason why they have committed to St. Jude is, "It allows TicketSmarter to give back to the community. Cancer affects everyone and when it affects a child, it is devastating for the child and their family. We support their efforts to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer."



TicketSmarter Commits To Philanthropy

Goodman has always been committed to philanthropy. In the past, his company has donated to numerous causes including the American Heart Association, Hope House in Kansas City, National Parkinson Foundation, American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House and many other great charities.



Goodman said that when they started the company in 2010 he wanted the opportunity to give back. "My wife, Heather, primary focus when starting this company in 2010 was to create a company that allowed us the opportunity to be able to give back to the communities we support. Our company focuses on allowing our customers the ability to experience the power and excitement of live events. But, families that are dealing with a crisis like this many times do not get the opportunity to relax and enjoy a live performance, whatever it might be. By donating a dollar from every transaction to St. Jude, we can help support their efforts to cure this disease and others that affect so many children all over the world."



Recently a family that is currently going through treatments wanted to see Hugh Jackman perform live. TicketSmarter helped this family by surprising them with their wishes. "We hope to grow our partnership with St Jude. We will continue to look at every opportunity where we can assist. We will continue to donate $1 from each purchase as well as donate tickets to families affected by this terrible disease. We were able to recently help a family here in Kansas City that has a child that is 2 years old who is battling cancer. Many people do not realize the impact on the entire family that these diseases cause. If we can provide an outlet to these families so they can, even for just a couple hours, step away from this disease, then we have been able to help in some way. This particular family, the mom, and sibling wanted to see Hugh Jackman, so we provided them 2 tickets to be able to go see the performance", said Goodman.



About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a member of multiple industry-leading associations including the National Association of Ticket Brokers and the International Ticketing Association. TicketSmarter adheres to a high code of ethics and conduct ensuring that consistent and accurate information concerning customer service, events and pricing, and promoting the highest standards involving the resale of event admission tickets.



About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.