TicketSmarter Partners with Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2021 --TicketSmarter, the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Network have announced an agreement to name TicketSmarter as the official secondary ticket resale marketplace partner of the conference and their championship events.



"We are honored to enter into a relationship with the Big Ten Conference to provide Big Ten fans with a seamless ticketing experience on the secondary market," said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "The partnership with the Big Ten is a continuation of our efforts to develop valuable, mutually beneficial relationships with various NCAA conferences and college athletics programs."



"TicketSmarter's secondary market ticketing platform, which is both reliable and easy to navigate, is of great value to our network, conference and fans," said Jack Brown, vice president of ad sales at the Big Ten Network. "We look forward to working together and appreciate TicketSmarter's willingness to support an array of premier Big Ten events."



Under the terms of the relationship, TicketSmarter will acquire exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Network, while providing fans a safe and trusted platform to buy and sell tickets.



About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter's mission is to provide customers with the opportunity to experience the power and excitement of live events by developing valuable partnerships while giving back to children's charities. TicketSmarter is committed to contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, V Foundation and Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation.



With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace offering tickets for live events featuring sports, concerts, and theatre. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events – for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of more than 35 collegiate Conferences, 100+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.



About the Big Ten Conference

Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten institutions will provide over $240 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men's ice hockey and men's and women's lacrosse since 2013.



About Big Ten Network

A joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks, Big Ten Network is the first internationally distributed network dedicated to covering one of the premier collegiate conferences in the country. With more than 1,700 events across all platforms, the 24/7 network is the ultimate destination for Big Ten fans and alumni across the country, allowing them to see their favorite teams, regardless of where they live. The Fox Sports App is the digital extension of the Big Ten Network, delivering live games and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the web, smartphones, and tablets. Network events include football, men's and women's basketball games, dozens of Big Ten Olympic sports and championship events, studio shows and classic games. Original programming highlights activities and accomplishments of some of the nation's finest universities, including the Emmy-nominated The Journey. The network is carried by all the major video distributors across the United State and Canada, such as DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse, Charter Spectrum, Xfinity, Altice USA, Cox Communications, Mediacom, RCN, WOW!, and approximately 300 additional video providers across North America. Big Ten Network is also available through the majority of streaming providers, including AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, TVision, Vidgo and YouTube TV. For additional information, please visit www.btn.com.