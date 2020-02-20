TicketSmarter Signs Official Deal with PBR

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2020 --TicketSmarter and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) have announced an agreement to make TicketSmarter the official and exclusive ticket resale partner and official ticket resale market of the PBR. The multi-year agreement includes the premier PBR Unleash the Beast tour, including PBR World Finals; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour; and PBR Global Cup USA.



"We are honored to enter into a multiyear partnership with PBR, which is an extension of our strategy to develop strong mutually beneficial relationships that bring fans to marquee live events, like the PBR Finals in Las Vegas," said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "We are so excited to be able to work with such a dynamic and growing organization that embodies the power and excitement of attending live events, and we look forward to working with the PBR for many years to come."



Under terms of the multi-year relationship, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing rights for the resale of PBR tickets and will provide PBR fans a safe, secure platform to purchase tickets to any event in the sport's top two U.S. series, as well to the PBR Global Cup, a five-nation bull-riding tournament that visits AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on February 15-16.



"PBR live event attendance continues to grow, and to help even more fans discover a unique and thrilling sports-entertainment experience, we will now benefit from the marketing efforts of TicketSmarter," said Josh Baker, SVP Corporate Partnerships, PBR.



About TicketSmarte.com

TicketSmarter's mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events and at the same time, use its resources to give back to children's charities. TicketSmarter has committed to contribute $1 from all TicketSmarter transactions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through 2020 to help treat and eliminate childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, with a minimum total contribution of $250,000. Promotional support through the PBR partnership will include PBR athlete visits to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.



TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace offering the best tickets at the guaranteed best price for live events featuring sports, concerts and theatre. With over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, our mission is to enable customers from all walks of life to experience and enjoy the power and excitement of live events.



TicketSmarter is a partner with ESPN Events, Rose Bowl Stadium, title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl and many other events and venues nationally. TicketSmarter is focused on giving back to the communities it serves through supporting children charities by donating a portion of every transaction on TicketSmarter.com with a minimum contribution of $250,000.



About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization. More than 700 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR's international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR's digital assets include RidePass, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.