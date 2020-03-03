TicketSmarter Signs Partnership Deal with a-10 Sports Properties & the Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --TicketSmarter and A-10 Sports Properties have announced an agreement to make TicketSmarter the proud ticketing partner for the A-10 Men's Basketball Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.



"As the Atlantic 10 Conference is committed to the success of both academics and athletics, we are thrilled to be partnering with the Men's Basketball Championship," said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "We look forward to bringing an enhanced ticketing experience to the conference, their teams and fans through our platform over the next several years."



The A-10 Men's Basketball Championship joins an increasing list of conferences and collegiate teams in the U.S. to partner with TicketSmarter, including the Pac-12 Conference, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference. As part of this multi-year relationship, TicketSmarter will provide fans a secure, trusted platform to buy and sell their tickets to live events nationwide.



About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter's mission is to provide customers with the opportunity to experience the power and excitement of live events by developing valuable partnerships while giving back to children's charities. TicketSmarter has pledged $1 from all TicketSmarter transactions to St. Jude children's Research Hospital through 2020 to help treat and eliminate childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, with a minimum total contribution of $250,000.



With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace offering tickets for live events featuring sports, concerts, and theatre. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 20 collegiate Conferences, 70 universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.



