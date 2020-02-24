TicketSmarter Signs Sponsorship Deal with Army West Point Athletics

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --TicketSmarter and Army West Point Sports Properties announced an agreement to make TicketSmarter a proud partner of Army West Point Athletics. "We are honored to enter into a relationship with Army West Point Athletics to provide Black Knights fans with an enhanced ticketing experience and look forward to working together over the next several years. The partnership with Army West Point Athletics is a continuation of our efforts to cultivate valuable, mutually beneficial relationships with collegiate conferences, teams, and bowl games," said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman.



As part of this multi-year relationship, TicketSmarter will gain marketing and sponsorship rights with Army West Point Athletics and provide Black Knights fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell their tickets to any game nationwide.



