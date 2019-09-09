Tool Tickets on Sale for BOK Center in Tulsa at Tickets-Online.com

Tool North American Tour Tickets for BOK Center in Tulsa on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2019 --Tool is hitting the road for a 26 date North American Tour in support of their new album Fear Inoculum. One of the most anticipated tour stops is BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on Oct 29, 2019.
Tool North American Tour Live in Tulsa, OK
Tool announced their North American Tour dates on September 3, 2019 as part of their North American Tour dates. Other North American Tour dates include Detroit, Cleveland and Boston.
About Tool
Tool is a progressive rock band out of Los Angeles. They started playing in 1990 and quickly grabbed the attention of rock fans from all over with their first studio album, Opiate. Three years later, Undertow was released and fans couldn't get enough of Sober and Prison Sex. Throughout the course of their career they have released a total of five studio albums including their newest release, Fear Inoculum. Fear Inoculum has quickly climbed the charts and is bringing a whole new generation of fans to this legendary band.
Tool 2019 North American Tour Dates:
Oct. 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 15 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Oct. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Oct. 23 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 25 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Oct. 27 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct. 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Banker's Life Fieldhouse
Nov. 3 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 5 - Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
Nov. 6 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 9 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov. 16 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Nov. 21 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
Nov. 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
Nov. 24 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Nov. 25 - Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
