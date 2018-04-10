Top Prop Takes "The Ultimate Cooking Companion" to Kickstarter

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --Top Prop is a unique kitchen tool that has been carefully designed not only to make cooking easy and more fun but to also safe kitchen users from the accidents and other such undesirable occurrences that happen in the kitchen as a result of hot dripping pot lids. The makers of the product have recently announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the project.



Cooking is one of the most important activities not only in the home but in life in general. Consequently, the kitchen is one of the most important and frequently used rooms in the home. Unfortunately, it is also one of the areas in the home with the highest number of accidents. This is where Top Prop is making the difference, helping to reduce the mess and accidents that occur due to wet and hot pot lids.



Described as "the ultimate cooking companion," the tool provides a safe and easy place to put up to 3 pot lids while cooking or a resting place for the lids and utensils to make serving easier and cleaner. This kitchen item will help users catch the drip and runoff that happens when removing pot lids of varying sizes.



Top Prop is the result of over 5 years of conception and planning, with the tool having exciting features and benefits for professionals and everyday cooks. Multiple developments were taken into consideration including the average size of a counter, lid size, lid weight, and the height of a standard cabinet from the counter. Top Prop is available in several colors including fire engine red, ruby red, sea glass blue, crisp green, lemon yellow, sharp blue, black, and white.



The product is designed with features including an anti-skid base, built-in drip tray, utensil rest, lid rests, and a durable reinforcement for heavy lids. The product is easy to use and makes cooking less cumbersome while ensuring safety in the kitchen. Top Prop also assembles and disassembles easily for compact storage or dishwasher cleansing.



The Kickstarter campaign has a target of $35,000 and is scheduled to commence on the 10th April 2018. Backers are encouraged to support the project, with pledges starting at $5 available.



More information about Top Prop can be found on the website as well as on Kickstarter.



Top Prop is a company that identifies old processes and creates improved ways to operate with new inventions.



