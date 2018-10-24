Trial Lawyers Lapeze & Johns Launch New Marketing Campaign

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2018 --There are tens of thousands of attorneys in Texas, but there is only one Lapeze & Johns, PLLC. Specializing in plaintiff civil trial work, Keith Lapeze and Christopher Johns are renewing their dedication to helping those who have suffered a personal injury, whether at work, in a car accident, or any other sort of unfortunate event.



Highlighting their goal of maximizing the value of every single case for every single client, the law firm's new marketing campaign is set to emphasize the duo's unmatched experience and expertise as real trial lawyers. This distinction is what truly sets them apart. The aggressiveness and willingness of Lapeze & Johns to take each case to court has cemented their reputation as two of the premier lawyers in the state of Texas and all throughout the Gulf Coast region.



But perhaps what makes them the most impressive is their commitment to their local community. In this new marketing campaign, we get to hear about the value of community from Christopher and Keith themselves. From their eagerness to help clients from all walks of life to their role in keeping the community safe, Lapeze & Johns are more than just attorneys - they are fathers and friends fighting to make the world just a little bit better.



The team at Lapeze & Johns is excited to deliver this new marketing campaign as it spotlights their unique ability to building meaningful relationships with their clients through personalized services. When a client chooses Lapeze & Johns to represent them in a catastrophic personal injury case, they are getting Keith Lapeze and Christopher Johns.



About Lapeze and Johns

Years before Keith Lapeze and Christopher Johns would come together to form Lapeze & Johns, PLLC., the two would meet as opponents in the courtroom. Each noted the intelligence and capability of the other. While they were formidable competitors, they understood that the potential to truly make a difference would be greater if they were to join forces - and that's exactly what happened.



The two would eventually realize their passion for personal injury and reconnect to create the law office of Lapeze & Johns. Each brings decades of corporate law experience, which gives them the insight they need to fight back quickly and strongly against insurance companies and corporate defendants.



For over 4 years, the team of Lapeze & Johns have fearlessly taken defendants to trial, and their results speak for themselves. The duo has effectively collected over $385 million for clients by working smarter and more aggressively than any other firm can.



Lapeze & Johns, PLLC. Trial Lawyers, delivers results clients have come to trust.



For more information, please visit https://www.lapezejohns.com/