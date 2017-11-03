U2, will bring their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour to BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on Wednesday May 2, 2018
U2 announced tour dates on November 1, 2017 for their North American Tour, eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Chicago, Nashville and Atlanta.
U2 has a lot to be excited about in 2018. They shared what their plans will for the coming year on their Facebook page. "New Song. New Album. New Tour. The band's new album Songs of Experience will arrive on Dec 1, pre-order it today and listen to Get Out Of Your Own Way. New tour kicks off in US in May."
Over the course of U2's career they have won nearly 100 music awards including a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Best Rock Album and Viewer Choice from MTV Video Music Award.
U2 2018 Tour Dates:
05/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
05/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/09 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/17 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
