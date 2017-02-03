UFC MMA Fighter Clifford Starks Launches Natural Sleep Supplement: Desert Doze

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2017 --Clifford "Big Cat" Starks a WSOF and UFC Mixed Martial Arts competitor recently launched a new supplement company aimed at helping consumers improve their natural sleep cycle.



Desert Doze, the first product released by Starks company Elicit Supplements, is a brand new, naturally sourced sleep aid comprised of Melatonin, Chamomile, and Prickly Pear Cactus. Desert Doze harnesses nature's natural elements to establish a restful, uninterrupted night and offers an effective natural option to the drug dominated sleep aid industry.



"As an athlete and personal trainer, I noticed there was a gap in the market for a natural sleep supplement that was effective, but didn't leave your feeling drugged the next morning. I started Elicit Supplements because I want to provide a supplemental support system to everyone out there today – something that will provide the fuel people need to combat their day to day routine," said Starks. "I know from experience that without restful sleep I can count on, I would have never been able to climb the ranks through the MMA industry."



About Clifford Starks

Starks, a current American mixed martial arts artist who competes in the Middleweight division for the World Series of Fighting, has been a professional competitor since 2009, and a former competitor for the UFC, Bellator, and Rage in the Cage. After making his professional MMA debut in 2009 at the Rage in the Cage in Arizona, Starks quickly amassed an undefeated record of 7-0 during the first two years of his career before joining the UFC.



"I want to provide a healthy and sustainable path for any passionate person out there to achieve what I was able to achieve with the right supplements and sleep," said Stark. "I don't know what I'd do without Desert Doze – it gives me a restful sleep, and I wake up feeling refreshed, ready to train at my very best every single day."



Starks holds a degree in Kinesiology from Arizona State University and works as a Trainer at Arizona Combat Sports when he's not prepping for his next fight.



For more information about Starks and his new supplement, visit: http://www.desertdoze.com/