Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --Offering travelers tailor-made India vacation packages, the Founding Director of VacationIndia.com recently spoke to the demonetization and ban of 500 and 1000 rupee notes facing India's visitors. Stating that the inconvenience is no reason to miss the specially curated India vacation deals his company is able to offer, Vikas Agarwal gave numerous options for converting currency seamlessly.



Agarwal states, "Tourists can still change old 500 and 1000 rupee notes at airports. They can also change notes in banks in any city with the limit of INR 2500 per passport. However, they should remember to take along a photocopy of their passport to avoid any inconvenience. With that said, if you're going to arrive in India, the best way to get Indian money is to ask your tour operator to arrange for it upon your arrival. In India, you will still pay the equivalent of US dollars or euros, but this will save you considerable time. Banks have long queues, and that will remain the case until the 30th of December. However, please note that money exchange counters at airports do not have sufficient Indian currency to meet the demand. In light of that, as a convenience to our customers, VacationIndia.com provides a money exchange service for you upon your arrival in India. Just contact an advisor at VacationIndia.com. We're here to help."



Providing arrangements for India vacations, all-inclusive with no hidden fees, via his newly re-designed site in both English and Spanish, VacationIndia's calling card is simplicity. Understanding that traveling abroad to such a remote place can be intimidating, VacationIndia makes it easy for travelers to understand their schedule - no matter how extensive it may be. All tour programs for each vacation to India is given in detail from the tour guides to the private transportation, fine hotel accommodations, and sites and meals, customer service is optimum. Whether it be Rajasthan tours, day tours of India, South India tours or excursions off the beaten path, the outcome is the same. Travelers get an authentic experience away from tourist traps and in the care of friendly, experienced guides and 24-hour dedicated support.



Vacation planners India residents themselves can recommend, VacationIndia.com assures travelers that comfort and convenience will be a mainstay. Details for comfortable travel include an itinerary that has a determined route, a specified tour guide that will stay with travelers every step of the way, and air-conditioned private SUVs parked as close as possible to each destination. Optimal hotels are included as well as meals in local restaurants, train excursions, and the occasional rickshaw ride.



For more information visit https://www.vacationindia.com/india-tours/images-of-india/



About VacationIndia.com

VacationIndia.com is a division of Classic Holidays (India) Pvt. Ltd. An India-based travel management company, they supply the marketplace with tailor-made vacation packages to India and Nepal. With offices in Delhi, Agra, and Chennai, VacationIndia.com has offered services online for more than eight years and is backed by a full-service national travel agency that was established in February of 2009.



Contact:

Mr. Vikas Agarwal

Founding Director, VacationIndia.com

info@vacationindia.com

vikas@vacationindia.com

+919927465808



Website:

http://www.vacationIndia.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/NomadicVacations/

https://plus.google.com/+nomadicvacations

https://twitter.com/nomadicvacation