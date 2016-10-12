Vesper Restaurant Offers Elegant Holiday Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --In addition to their fine dining, Vesper Restaurant is proud to offer holiday party services to Philadelphia. Their commitment to high standards makes Vesper a popular option for hosting or catering holiday parties, wedding receptions, business meetings, customized Happy Hours, and more. The team at Vesper Catering has over 25 years of experience designing and executing some of Philadelphia's largest and most prestigious events. For holiday parties this year, Vesper is offering a $100 gift card to parties of 35 or more and a $200 gift card of parties of 50 or more that book their event prior to November 4th.



The private event space at Vesper is located above their main bar and dining room. This refined and removed dining area boasts a private bar and ample table seating, accommodating for up to 60 guests for a seated dinner with drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and entrees or up to 120 guests for a cocktail reception. Its spaciousness in combination with its intimacy makes the dining area a special destination for a private dinner party, a daytime business retreat or lunch, a cocktail reception, or a late-night afterparty. For off-premises parties, Vesper partners with a wide variety of crowd-pleasing reception sites to create the perfect evening. Drawing on their 25 years of experience, the Vesper Catering Team has a large array of vendor relationships. Vesper can assist patrons in finding the right vendor for photography, video, florals, decorations, entertainment, audio visual, and any other necessary items.



The standard catering package includes drinks, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Guests can utilize Vesper's current menus, which includes a variety of gourmet cuisine ideal for sharing. Vesper also offers the option to customize the menu based on the party theme or dietary restrictions. In-house or off-site, Vesper can coordinate themed parties such as the 1920s style cocktail party they threw in their Speakeasy for the Democratic National Convention. Events are staffed by servers and bartenders dedicated solely to the event. Guests can also request for a live band, DJs, or to set up their own AV equipment to add the instantly mood-boosting element of music to their event.



This holiday season, celebrate with friends and co-workers in style with Vesper Catering. Parties of 35 or more that book before November 4th will receive a $100 gift card and parties of 50 or more will receive a $200 gift card. As always, each guest will receive unconditional support and attention while planning and implementing the event. Contact Vesper to begin the process of creating an unforgettable event.



About Vesper

Vesper was founded in 2015 by owners Brendan Smith (Smith's Bar and Restaurant, Milk House), Chuck Ercole (Misconduct Tavern), and John Barry (Smith's Bar and Restaurant) as a space for today's connoisseurs to enjoy a leisurely meal. In its past life as a speakeasy, Philadelphia's brass would meet here in its underground cavern room to strike off-the-record deals. This history still resonates throughout the restaurant, recently revitalized into a refined hideaway in the heart of Center City at 223 S Sydenham Street.