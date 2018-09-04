VIMANA Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --VIMANA, the leading manufacturing analytics platform for operational excellence, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, in the recent 'Cool Vendors in Digitalization Through Industrie 4.0.' 2018 report. We believe that this is a highly-valued position that recognizes companies that are enabling the digital transformation in manufacturing.



The report states that, "Industrie 4.0 provides manufacturers with new ways to generate value by implementing distributed, orchestrated technology throughout their factories. CIOs within manufacturing companies can utilize products and ideas from the Cool Vendors offering IoT platforms, analytics and digital twin solutions." The report further states that, "I4.0 using IIoT and other emerging technologies has transformed from manufacturing site excellence to solution-driven manufacturing across organizations, regions and even industries." Additionally, "A basic requirement for becoming an I4.0 provider is a clear focus on manufacturing processes. Based on this requirement, an I4.0 provider could follow one or more of the strategic thrusts." One of three strategic thrusts mentioned in the report is "Optimization of operational efficiency of production lines leveraging mainly internal IoT solutions and emerging technologies around automation, machine learning/ artificial intelligence (AI), simulation, additive manufacturing, agility, and flexibility toward personalized production ("lot size equals one")."



Rick Moran, President and CEO of VIMANA, said, "From our perspective, this recognition from Gartner is further confirmation that VIMANA's best of breed manufacturing analytics software is well positioned to help manufacturers realize their vision for Industrie 4.0. We believe that Gartner reports, like Cool Vendor, can assist CIOs and manufacturing leaders in filtering out hype and target providers with leading technology and a proven track record with customers and partners. To us, it's an honor to be included in this year's report and to be recognized as one of the companies providing enabling technology for advanced manufacturing paradigms."



A complimentary copy of the full report can be requested at https://govimana.com/vimana-named-cool-vendor-gartner/



The Gartner report referenced in this press release is: 'Cool Vendors in Digitalization through Industrie 4.0' by Alexander Hoeppe, Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Milly Xiang, Barika L Pace (4 May, 2018).



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About VIMANA

VIMANA's proven, best-of-breed analytics platform for operational excellence is fundamental to transforming manufacturing operations for customers and partners across the globe. VIMANA helps manufacturers run their operation enabling better planning, problem solving, and execution so that assets are optimized, work is simplified, and a data-driven culture is adopted.



VIMANA provides the enabling technology for smart manufacturing realization. VIMANA's products, based on innovation and standards leadership, are built around VIMANA's Data Transformation – shop floor data is transformed into real-time analytics and to predictive and prescriptive insights, helping manufacturers achieve operational excellence. VIMANA's technology adds value to existing manufacturing software investments by providing deep and broad integration with third party applications, including CAM, ERP, MES, and EAM. VIMANA's technology is the data foundation that enables organizations to achieve their advanced manufacturing solutions and initiatives.



http://www.goVIMANA.com