Virginia Home Renovation Company Home Services Unlimited on Incorporating Universal Design Into Your Remodeling Project

Home Services Unlimited, LLC is one of the top refinishing and remodeling companies in northern Virginia, having served several cities such as Manassas, Falls Church, Fairfax, and others for over thirty years. Over that time, the company has noticed that clients with disabilities often fear that home renovations, either through the remodeling process or the finished remodel itself, will make their homes inaccessible.



"Universal design is becoming more prevalent but isn't standard everywhere," says a Home Services Unlimited representative. "It's unfortunate because we don't want to lose our connection with any clients, especially in smaller rural areas. But one inaccessible area in an entire house can ruin a person's remodeling experience."



Home Services Unlimited wants clients with disabilities to experience the joy and excitement of remodels, especially when their homes need upgrades due to aging, more space, or other issues. Therefore, offer universal design incorporation into their renovations. For example, entries without steps are now in vogue for homeowners with and without disabilities. This is a huge improvement for adults who have to carry many materials home from work or the store, or parents trying to keep up with small children. Smaller cabinets built lower to the ground aren't only for disabled homeowners, either; they make cooking and kitchen chores easier for everyone.



Home Services Unlimited also urges companies to stay away from "institutional-looking" fixtures and furniture. A recent New York Times article explains that as recently as a decade ago, most fixtures built "for disabled users," so to speak, were stainless steel, colorless, or used designs that called stigma to mind. For example, a bathtub might be colorless, set directly into a neutral wall, or outfitted with grab bars that, while necessary, were too big and harmed the room's aesthetics. Universal design is now more "trendy," focusing on color, modern materials such as glass and stone, and outfitted with modifications that don't take visual focus from the actual rooms.



"If universal design is necessary, it doesn't have to harm the overall beauty of a room or a home," says the representative. "A professional home renovation company like Home Services Unlimited is happy to work with all customers to make their home renovation experience a great one."



