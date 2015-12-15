Web Entrepreneur Launches SpiritualGiftsForYou.com, a Website Offering Quality Christian Products

Florence, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --Sara Takeuchi is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SpiritualGiftsForYou.com. The website offers a wide selection of Bible covers that are perfect for all ages to use to protect from wear and make it easy and convenient to carry their Bibles to services and meetings. They are ideal for holding pens or highlighters or keeping notes with their Bible. Takeuchi was inspired to help get the Word of God into other people's lives.



She wanted to start a website where people who were already Christian or those searching for answers for their lives could find a wide range of Christian items. The website will offer those who might not have Christian bookstores or even Christian radio in their community, a place where they can come to find Christian gifts and music.



There are many excellent Christian products featured within the merchandise of SpiritualGiftsForYou.com. The website offers products which include beautiful leather Bible covers, camo Bible covers, Bible totes and covers of various materials and colors for yourself or as gifts, Christian music from gifted musicians and more to come. In the future, Takeuchi hopes to add products such as Bible studies, various translations and paraphrases of the Bible, scripture calligraphy in vinyl wall art, and Christian CDs and DVDs. Her goal is to get the Word of God into the hands and hearts of people through different products. Her products will be ideal as gifts for Christmas, Easter, first communion, confirmations, birthdays and anniversaries.



Offering Christian music from anointed artists that might not be extremely well-known yet is very important to Takeuchi. Her website is featuring music from two excellent songwriters she knows personally: Amy Tate Williams, highly trained and multi-talented Nashville pianist/arranger/composer, and Cathy Wilson, anointed and talented vocalist/guitarist/songwriter, both of whom are prolific with anointed songs that glorify and draw people into the presence of God. Takeuchi plans on offering CDs from other new artists customers might not be able to find recordings from otherwise. Eventually SpiritualGiftsForYou.com will include many other items from Christian visual artists including scripture calligraphy and other beautiful items from gifted Christian artists.



To complement the main website, Takeuchi will also be launching a blog located at http://www.YourSpiritualNeeds.com. The blog will cover topics related to the Word of God. In the blog, Takeuchi will be sharing scripture readings of the day and talking about how these reading can help people see the kinds of promises that come from God. The goal of these blogs is to provide encouragement and hope for those who might need it.



