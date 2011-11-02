SITEIMPULSE for Kaspersky Lab

Warsaw, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2011 --For its e-commerce activities, Kaspersky Lab, which is one of the leading providers of antivirus software, uses 11 websites and even more local language versions.



Active in over 100 countries and providing antivirus protection for over 300 million users, the company cannot afford to overlook even a minor website failure.



For their provider of monitoring solutions, they chose SITEIMPULSE agency, being the operator of a popular website www.website-monitoring.com.



In a short period of time, a dedicated solution was created to check availability, online forms and e-commerce processes in 11 Kaspersky Lab websites.



The application checks the monitored websites every 60 seconds and uses additional monitoring stations located on different continents to confirm any failure. All problems are registered and the Kaspersky Lab employees are immediately informed about them via email and SMS.



The customised data aggregation and data reporting system together with the comfortable user management ensure that administrators from all countries are fully informed about the functioning of the monitored websites.



The dedicated solutions supplement the basic website availability monitoring offer available on the spot at www.website-monitoring.com.