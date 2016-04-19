Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --On October 31, 2015, Metrojet Flight 9268 crashed in the northern Sinai while en route from Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, Egypt to Pulkovo Airport, Saint Petersburg, Russia. As of the 31st of April, the accident will have been six months ago.



Two hundred and seventeen passengers and seven crew members died in the crash: 219 Russians, 4 Ukrainians, and 1 Belarusian. The investigation into Metrojet Flight 9268 is expected to go on for over a year. A terrorist bomb secreted aboard was deemed responsible, but that conclusion was just the beginning of the investigation. The Russian Federal Security Service announced the reason the flight went down was that a terrorist attack in the form of a bomb containing the equivalent of up to 2.2 lbs of TNT detonated during the flight.



To share condolences, Air Crash Consultant's George Hatcher has posted a Metrojet Flight 9268 memorial page located at http://metrojet9268.com. Family members and concerned parties can reach George Hatcher via twitter at https://twitter.com/georgehatcher, social media and the Air Crash Consultants website.



About Air Crash Consultants

Air Crash Consultants, a division of Wrongful Death Consultants, is a service consultancy providing strategic litigation support in U.S and International aviation cases, and various aspects of aviation-related personal injury and wrongful death litigation cases, working with top US and International law firms. We are legal case coordinators and client maintenance providers.The company is situated in California, but operates internationally.