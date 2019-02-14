WhiteInsta Whitening Sponges Have Been Introduced Online in Asia

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --American company, based in Alexandria, VA, USA, introduced their new product in Asia. The product is called WhiteInsta and is offered exclusively online.



WhiteInsta comes in a box, containing 2 sponges - pink for the face, and yellow - for the body. The material is extremely durable and does not tear easily. It can last up to a year.



How WhiteInsta sponges work:



The ultra soft granules of WhiteInsta deeply exfoliate and eliminate excess sebum, dirt, oil and impurities on the skin. Simply using water or any product for body wash, the skin becomes brighter thanks to the natural ingredients and fine texture of the sponge.



What are WhiteInsta ingredients:



WhiteInsta's formula is plant based.



Potato powder has a natural whitening effect on the skin because of its richness in vitamins B1, B2, B6. It also tightens pores and smooths the skin.



Mung bean is a natural cleanser, which contains protein, B group vitamins, has anti-aging properties, and stimulate the production of hyaluronic acid, collagen and elastin.



Wheat has long been used by ancient Romans in their beauty creams to enhance skin texture, promote radiant skin and boost cell generation.



Polyvinyl alcohol is perfect for daily use without overdrying the skin.



As a beginning, WhiteInsta will be available in Asia only. Within couple of weeks it will be presented in Africa and Europe as well. Manufacturer has announced discounted price for the first 100 clients in each country.