World's First Vacuum Cleaner Recycling Website Launched

Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2012 --Keeping up with the minds of today’s environmentally conscious consumers, GoVacuum.com has recently launched America’s first vacuum cleaner recycling program. Vac-Recycle.com is the first program of its kind which allows consumers to reduce their carbon footprint. Justin Haver, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GoVacuum says the benefits of this recycling program is to, “Reduce, reuse, recycle; this is the process we all learned as kids to help the Earth. We try to reduce the number of vacuums being purchased by urging our consumers to buy a quality vacuum that will last longer. We will service most of the used vacuums we receive from this program and offer them for re-sale. If beyond repair, almost every part of the vacuum is recycled as per the recycling company we've partnered with and their 99% no landfill policy.”



GoVacuum and Forever Green Recycling, two Virginia based companies, are pairing up to reduce the electronic clutter in landfills in efforts towards a cleaner environment.



GoVacuum started off as four vacuum stores in the Northern Virginia area until a few years ago. The stores were sold and the company changed from Vacuums Unlimited to GoVacuum, the online retail store of vacuums, vacuum accessories, air purifiers, etc. Haver states that as a company, “we've always cared about the environment, but two years ago we started thinking about how we can do more to be even greener. Thus, programs like planting a tree for every 500 ZVac filters we sell, reducing and altering our shipping process to use less and more Earth friendly materials and of course, Go Green. Go Clean.” became the company motto. Staying true to their motto, GoVacuum has joined up with the Virginia based company Forever Green Recycling in pursuits of reducing the clutter of vacuums in landfills.



The BETA launch for vac-recycle.com was September 1, 2012. During this testing period, “we received four used vacuums all of which we will offer a new home after servicing via the GoVacuum outlet.” says Haver. The date of the official launch for the website, vac-recycle.com, is September 27, 2012.



Though this is the first program of its kind for vacuums online, this is not the first recycling program that online consumers have encountered. Haver states that GoVacuum has modeled their vacuum recycle program after Amazon.com's trade-in program for the Kindle fire. “They want you to trade in your old electronics for store credit to help increase Kindle sales. We want to do the same for vacuums while helping the environment.” GoVacuum is now offering up to a $50.00 store credit to consumers for their used and abused vacuum cleaners, no matter where the vacuums have been purchased.



In three easy steps, consumers can now complete the entire vacuum recycling process with GoVacuum and receive online store credit. The first step is checking out their easy to navigate website to see what their vacuum is worth. The second is to fill out the brief online form provided by GoVacuum. The third is to ship the vacuum and GoVacuum will send an email within seven to ten business days to let the consumer know that their account has been credited. Not only will the consumer get store credit for vacuums donated through the vacuum recycling program, but GoVacuum will also have a tree planted in the endangered Atlantic Forest of Brazil in the consumer’s name.