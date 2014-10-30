Lagos, Nigeria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --ZipiByte, an Africa based company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo so that they can bring their new technology based website to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which needs to be raised by December 7th in order to officially launch ZipiByte. This website will create “an online product alert, advice and review system specifically tailored to the African market which will help readers make the best buying decisions.” The ultimate goals of ZipiByte are to provide an informative website, educate and raise awareness regarding fakes and known counterfeits, and to find innovative tech ideas and startups in order to provide them with adequate publicity needed to attract investors.



The world of modern technology is filled with scams, fakes and counterfeits. According to the ZipiByte team, “the problem is worse in Africa where technological advancement within the continent is relatively in its infancy.” ZipiByte hopes to alleviate this problem with their website, which will have an online product alert system, and will include all of the latest products and devices in the tech world with highly informative and comprehensive reviews. The ZipiByte founder states: “Buying decisions in Africa are difficult to make due to ‘environment fit’ issues, costs, poor understanding of tech specs, lack of access to authentic information and counterfeits flooding the market such that when decisions are made, most end up buying counterfeits.” That will no longer be a problem or an issue with the ZipiByte website, because the buyer can truly make an informed purchase. ZipiByte may be tailor-made to the African market, but their benefit is international. With this site, devices from all over the world will be reviewed giving the makers of modern tech devices a whole new market of customers.



With the basic ground work in place, the ZipiByte team is reaching out to the public in order to raise the funds needed to make this a reality. All of the funds raised will be used for: website design and branding, necessary equipment and supplies, hiring a full team of employees, start-up salaries and fees, and a power generator which is necessary due to the erratic power supply in Africa. As an added bonus, the team is offering several perks with this campaign. These perks range in value from a “thank you perk which allows a contributor to follow the campaign, to a personalized caricature or various levels of “sponsor” perks. The team is anticipating a ZipiByte website launch date of December 2014. Full details can be found on their campaign page.



About ZipiByte

ZipiByte consists of a small group of tech-enthusiasts and entrepreneurs who are based in Lagos, Nigeria. They follow the latest tech news and keep up to date on all modern technologies and advances in the tech world. Like most “techies” they always like to try the latest trending gadgets. They were inspired to create this website because of personal bad experiences they have had with counterfeits.



To learn more about the ZipiByte crowdfunding project Click Here



For more information about ZipiByte Click Here