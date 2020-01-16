Bon Jovi Tickets on Sale for Prudential Center in Newark at TicketSmarter.com

Bon Jovi 2020 North American Tour Tickets for Prudential Center in Newark on Sale at TicketSmarter.com.
Bon Jovi is hitting the road for an 18 date 2020 North American. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on July 14, 2020.
Bon Jovi 2020 North American Tour Live in Newark, NJ
Bon Jovi announced his 2020 North American Tour dates on January 15, 2019.
About Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi formed as a band in 1983 in New Jersey. A year later they released their debut self-titled album. By the time they released their third album, Slippery When Wet, they were a rock band that had gained the attention of radio and MTV. That album went on to sell over 20 million copies. Throughout their career, they have released 15 albums. They have won 25 music awards including a Grammy and Billboard Music Award. In 2018, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Bon Jovi shared their excitement about his upcoming tour on their Facebook page. "We're kicking off 2020 with a tour announcement Our #BonJovi2020 Tour with Bryan Adams starts in June!"
Bon Jovi North American 2020 Tour Dates
06/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
06/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
06/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
