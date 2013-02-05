High Volume Penny Stocks: (OTCQB: ECAU), (OTCQB: MWIP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2013 --Echo Automotive Inc. (OTCQB: ECAU) is all set to host "Voice of the Customer" focus group at Its World Class R&D Center. ECAU announced plans for its inaugural technology workshop and focus group aimed at initiating a productive information flow between the Company's EchoDrive™ technology, design and marketing team with an initial group of influential industry insiders and key potential customers.



"Capturing feedback from users and customers is an integral step in bringing EchoDrive™ to the marketplace," said John Waters, Company CTO.



Echo Automotive Inc. manufactures cost reduction technology (EchoDrive) for converting fleet vehicles into highly fuel efficient plug-in hybrids. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.



MediSwipe Inc. (OTCQB: MWIP) last week announced that the Company has reached an agreement with the first of several medical dispensaries in the Detroit, Michigan area to offer its digital patient identification cards and MediPay kiosks.



MediSwipe will provide up to 1,000 digital record cards to patients of the first location within the next six weeks in which patients will have their medical records scanned to an encrypted patient card.



All medical data will be stored with state-of-the-art security and encryption technology to protect users' data. Records are stored on servers which are housed in HIPAA compliant data centers in the USA.



MediSwipe Inc. provides innovative patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry.



