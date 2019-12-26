Justin Bieber Tickets on Sale for Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena at TicketSmarter.com

Justin Bieber 2020 North American Tour Tickets for Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Sale at TicketSmarter.com.
Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2019 --Justin Bieber is hitting the road for a 45 date 2020 North American. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA on May 29, 2020.
Justin Bieber 2020 North American Tour Live in Pasadena, CA
TicketSmarter.com sells Justin Bieber tickets at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.
Justin Bieber announced his 2020 North American Tour dates on December 24, 2019 as part of their 2020 North American Tour dates. Other 2020 North American Tour dates include Portland, Denver, and Kansas City.
About Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber became a YouTube star at the age of 13 years old. In 2009, he released his debut studio EP, My world. It was certified Platinum. His first studio album, My World 2.0, went on to become certified triple platinum. It sold over 12 million copies worldwide. Throughout his career, he has sold over 150 million albums, won a Grammy Award and has been listed by Forbes Magazine as the Most Powerful Celebrities in the world three different times.
Justin Bieber shared their excitement about his upcoming tour in a short video. "As humans we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life."
Fans can find Justin Bieber tickets at Rose Bowl in Pasadena at TicketSmarter.com. Tickets can be purchased at any time without a membership at TicketSmarter.com.
Justin Bieber North American 2020 Tour Dates
May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
August 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
August 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
August 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
August 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
August 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
August 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
September 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 3 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
September 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
September 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
About TicketSmarter
With seats for over 100,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter® helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by creating helpful partnerships and giving back.
TicketSmarter® is committed to partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by contributing $1 from every transaction to help treat and eliminate childhood cancer.
In addition to partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, TicketSmarter® is proud to be the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium.
As the journey continues, TicketSmarter® is growing partnerships with ESPN Events, Entercom Broadcasting, Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, IMG, and Crown Marketing.
Disclaimer
TicketSmarter.com is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: TicketSmarter.com
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@TicketSmarter.com.com
Website: TicketSmarter.com.com/justin-bieber