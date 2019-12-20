TicketSmarter: Official Ticket Reseller of the Rose Bowl Stadium

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --TicketSmarter Partners With The Rose Bowl Stadium



On Monday, October 21, 2019, TicketSmarter and the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA reached an agreement that would make TicketSmarter the official ticket reseller of The Rose Bowl Stadium.



TicketSmarter CEO, Jeff Goodman said in a statement that partnering with The Rose Bowl Stadium has always been a priority for the company. "The Rose Bowl is one of the most prestigious Bowls in the country. I attended the Rose Bowl in 2004, Texas vs. Michigan, and again in 2005 for the National Championship, Texas vs USC, in what has gone down in history as one of the greatest college football games ever played. We are honored to be working with IMG and the Rose Bowl Stadium," says Goodman.



About The Rose Bowl Stadium

The Rose Bowl Stadium opened its gates in October of 1922. It is best known for being a college football venue; serving as host to one of the most prestigious college bowl games of the year. It has also served as a site for the 1932 Summer Olympics for Cycling, 1984 Summer Olympics and hosted the Super Bowl five different years.



In 2019, the Rose Bowl Stadium continues to sell out football games as well as other special events. In May of 2019, the boyband, BTS, performed to sell-out crowds of over 113,000 people. Goodman is excited to bring an outstanding ticket experience to fans that will attend a live event at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Goodman said, "Being able to partner with the Rose Bowl Stadium will allow TicketSmarter the ability to deliver an outstanding ticketing experience so that fans can experience the power and excitement of being at a live event at the Rose Bowl!"



Secure Ticket Buying Experience

The partnership between the Rose Bowl Stadium and TicketSmarter will allow customers the ability to buy their event tickets from a trusted ticket reseller. TicketSmarter is an industry leader and Goodman is excited to bring smooth and secure transactions to Rose Bowl Stadium fans. Goodman says that "With TicketSmarter, we guarantee fans a quick and smooth transaction process, and they will receive their tickets on time and the tickets are guaranteed to work. Every transaction is secure and customers can know that their transaction is backed by our low price guarantee."



Over 48 million tickets have been sold across the TicketSmarter platform while maintaining a customer satisfaction of 4.7/5 star rating from verified customers through Shopper Approved.



About TicketSmarter

With seats for over 100,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter® helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by creating helpful partnerships and giving back.



TicketSmarter® is committed to partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by contributing $1 from every transaction to help treat and eliminate childhood cancer. In addition to partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, TicketSmarter® is proud to be the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium. As the journey continues, TicketSmarter® is growing partnerships with ESPN Events, Entercom Broadcasting, Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, IMG, and Crown Marketing. Venue and event marketing teams can explore smart creative partnerships with TicketSmarter® and contact info@TicketSmarter.com™ today.