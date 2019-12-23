Motley Crue Tickets on Sale for Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City at TicketSmarter.com

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2019 --Motley Crue is hitting the road for a 28 date 2020 Stadium Mega-Tour with special guests Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO on June 23, 2020.
Motley Crue 2020 Stadium Mega- Tour Live in Kansas City, MO
Motley Crue announced their 2020 Stadium Mega-Tour dates on December 18, 2019 as part of their 2020 Stadium Mega-Tour dates. Other 2020 Stadium Mega-Tour dates include St. Louis, Chicago, and Dallas.
About Motley Crue
Motley Crue formed as a band in 1981. Later that year they released their debut studio album, Too Fast for Love. Two years later, Shout at the Devil was released. Since then the band has performed all over the world to sell-out crowds. Throughout their career, they have sold over 100 million albums, have seven platinum or multi-platinum certified records, and won an American Music Award, Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Album for Dr. Feelgood. The band's antics are legendary and they were portrayed in the 2019 Netflix release of "The Dirt".
Motley Crue shared their excitement about their upcoming tour on their Facebook page. "THE STADIUM TOUR SUMMER 2020
RECORD BREAKING SELL OUTS LEAD TO ADDITIONAL STADIUMS !!!
MÖTLEY CRÜE DEF LEPPARD
POISON JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS"
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett 2020 North American Tour
June 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
June 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
June 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
June 29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark
July 3 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
July 14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
July 15 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
July 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
July 23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
Aug. 20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
Aug. 22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Aug. 23 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
Aug. 25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
Sept. 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
