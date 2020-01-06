Rage Against the Machine Tickets on Sale for Coachella at TicketSmarter.com

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2020 --Rage Against The Machine is headlining Coachella 2020 in Indio, CA, on April 10-12, 2020.



Rage Against The Machine live at Coachella



Rage Against The Machine announced its headlining Coachella date on January 2, 2020. Other Coachella 2020 artists include Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.



About Rage Against The Machine

Rage Against The Machine formed as a band in 1991. A year later they released their debut self-titled studio album. Their songs express strong revolutionary political viewpoints. When their second album, Evil Empire, was released it entered Billboard's Top 200 chart at number one and went on to become triple platinum. Throughout their career, they have won two Grammy awards and in 2019 were nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Rage Against The Machine took to social media with a very simple caption to joining the Coachella lineup. The caption stated "#Coachella2020", informing fans that they are, in fact, headlining this year's Coachella Festival.



April 10 - Coachella 2020 Weekend @ Empire Popo Field - Indio, CA



