Rascal Flatts Tickets on Sale for Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver at TicketSmarter.com

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2020 --Rascal Flatts is hitting the road for a 25 date 2020 North American farewell tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO on Oct 7, 2020.
Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour Live in Denver, CO
Rascal Flatts announced their Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour dates on Jan 7, 2020. Other tour stops include St. Louis, Boston, and Atlanta.
About Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts formed as a band in 1999 in their hometown of Columbus, OH. A year later they recorded their self-titled debut studio album. Over the course of the next ten years they went on to release seven albums, all of which have been certified platinum. Throughout their career they have had 14 number one Billboard Hot Country Songs, sold over 27 million records and seven Country Music Awards - including Vocal Group of the Year five times.
Rascal Flatts announced their farewell tour on their Twitter account by posting; "When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."
Rascal Flatts – Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour dates:
June 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
June 12 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
September 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 5 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 12 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 1 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 2 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 3 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 7 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
October 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
