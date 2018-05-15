Eric Hymowitz and ROC Homes Helping Charitable Organizations in Houston

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2018 --Eric Hymowitz, President of ROC Homes is no stranger to the Houston metro. He and his team at ROC Homes started a new initiative on April 19, 2018. The goal is to generate community involvement with various charities across the Houston area.



As announced on April 19th, ROC Homes will donate $1,000 per home purchased to a charity of the home buyers choosing. "What better way to get your clients involved with the community than to give back to a charity that is important to them," Hymowitz said in a press release.



Hymowitz is passionate about Houston and giving back. In 2017 he donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Network. On April 4, 2018 Hymowitz said "My hope is, by donating, I can help contribute resources that will help with research that finds a cure. Not only for pancreatic cancer, but I hope we can find a cure for all forms of cancer. Pancreatic just seems to be one of the hardest forms of cancer to fight."



In the past charitable donations have been decided by Hymowitz and the team at ROC Homes. One of the charities that has special meaning to the home builder is Sunshine Kids. "We as a company wanted to donate to Sunshine Kids. Children are innocent and I can't imagine a child being stricken with a disease like cancer," said Hymowitz.



Eric Hymowitz has lived in Houston for over two decades. His love for the community runs deep. "Houston means so much to me. This is where my family is. This is where my kids have grown up." Hymowitz said.



Before his move to Houston in 1994, Hymowitz attended Tulane University. During his college years he found the impact in being involved and with various organizations. "Tulane taught me many things that I have used after graduating, philanthropy is one of the meaningful skills I learned while in school," said Hymowitz.



Home buyers in the Houston area can contribute to a charitable foundation of their choosing by purchasing a home built by ROC Homes. For details on how to purchase a home visit ROC Homes for more information.