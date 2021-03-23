Istanbul, Turkey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2021 --Harvard University educated archaeologist, president of the applied archaeology firm, PRC, Inc., and former maritime executive, Joel Klenck, reports Hurrian cuneiform tablets, from the thirteenth century BC, mention Noah, a global Flood, Mount Ararat, and a supreme deity, similar to accounts in the Bible and Quran.



Klenck is certain: "The cuneiform tablets coincide with the rediscovery of Noah's Ark, in the southern gorge of greater Mount Ararat, in eastern Turkey. Noah's Ark is a fact and the greatest archaeological site in history. The Ark is more than 150 meters in length, in two general areas, within 10 larger features, exhibiting 13 distinct loci, at elevations between 3,900 and 4,700 meters, and accessed by tunnels 4 to 11 meters beneath the gorge's surface. The vessel's origin dates to the Late Epipaleolithic Period (13,100-9,600 BC) and earlier and represents the progenitor site for the Neolithic.



The maritime barge shows veneration for thousands of years, unique placement of artifacts, stone carvings, prehistoric diet of bitter vetch, pea, and chickpea seeds, floors covered with cyrodessicated animal dung, diverse carpentry methods, stone artifacts, vegetal baskets, textiles and cords, bone and wood artifacts, with walls and features covered with pitch coatings of bitumen and resin. The vessel features angled hulls, thousands of cages, sloping ramps, three decks, ballast features, and large cargo holds. The Ark's wood architecture shaped by stone tools, baskets, stone containers, and botanical remains of grape and pre-domesticated cereals were frozen or freeze-dried causing enhanced preservation for millennia. The structure follows all traits described in the Bible, Quran, and by Berossus, Josephus, and in Alexandrian traditions.



Armenians hid Noah's Ark since 247 BC, improved concealment tactics in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and used the Ark to support Armenian independence from Ottoman Turkey. When this revolution failed, the leader of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Mkrtich Khrimian (1820-1907), issued orders to conceal the Ark, a secret ensured by Stalinist purges in the 1930s, which impacted Anatolian history, the Armenian diaspora, and is causing a range of emotions over the Ark's public exposure in 2021."



The archaeologist battles a small group of detractors, who denigrate the protection, conservation, of research of Noah's Ark, and attempt to destroy the iconic archaeological site and shrine to Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.



The archaeologist notes: "This site was ignored because European and North American secular views discounted the accuracy of ancient religious accounts. Western scholars also disregarded four major traditions describing Noah's Ark on greater Mount Ararat. Moses in Genesis 8:4 describes the Ark landing on the mountains of Ararat or Urartu. Canaanite, Mesopotamian, or Hurrian accounts describe a deity, El, other spiritual entities, and Noah on the mountains of Ararat. The Islamic Prophet Mohammed in the Quran (Sura 11) states Noah's boat landed on the highest mountain, which is greater Mount Ararat in the Near East. Also, greater Mount Ararat is portrayed as the twin mountain or 'Mashu' or 'Masu' in Mesopotamian and Hurrian accounts. From this twin mountain tradition, two Akkadian cylinder seals reveal the Ark's location.



Two clay tablets were discovered during archaeological excavations of the Hittite capital of Hattusas, near the village of Boghazkoy, in the Republic of Turkey. The archaeological contexts were dated to thirteenth century BC and comprised cuneiform inscriptions in Hurrian describing an ancient global flood. These scripts were described and numbered in two volumes: Keilschrifturkunden aus Boghazkoi ("KUB") 8.61 and Keilschrifttexte aus Boghazkoi ("KBo") 8.144. Inscriptions are located on the reverse of each cuneiform tablet: KUB 8.61 on line 6 and KBo 8.144 in section 7, position 22. In both clay tablets, a composite name is inscribed: NA-ACH-MA-SU-LE-EL. NA-ACH is very similar to the Biblical Noah (NO-ACH) and Quranic Nuh (NUCH or NU-CHU). MA-SU translates as the twin mountains of greater and lesser Mount Ararat. LE translates to the preposition for or to. Lastly, EL is the name of the supreme deity to the Hurrians and Canaanites, similar to the Biblical Elohim and Quranic Allah. Combined together the inscriptions translate to "Noah Mount Ararat for God."



Klenck concludes: "The rediscovery of Noah's Ark represents a paradigm shift and the greatest discovery of the ancient world. Denigrators who attempt to destroy the Ark need to be careful because the site is a Muslim shrine, cultural heritage site for the Republic of Turkey, prehistoric archaeological site of revolutionary importance, and a source of prosperity for the entire region, with religious and cultural tourism. Harming Noah's Ark and preventing its conservation harms three world religions, the Republic of Turkey, and Middle Eastern populations."



