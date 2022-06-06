Lighthouse Point, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2022 --Harvard University educated archaeologist, current president of the applied archaeology firm, PRC, Inc., non-profit Ararat Conservation, Inc., and former maritime executive, Joel Klenck, reports the rediscovered Noah's Ark will provide $38 billion dollars per year of new revenue for the Republic of Türkiye because Noah's Ark is a fact, a foundational account for three world religions, and the infrastructure surrounding the prehistoric barge is solely Turkish. If the Turkish government does not guard the prehistoric barge on Mount Ararat, the Partiya Karkerên Kurdistanê ("PKK"), a Marxist terrorist organization, will find the structure, loot the site, and spread bacteria and viruses from the Stone Age.



Klenck confirms, "Noah's Ark is the greatest archaeological site in history. The Ark is in the southern gorge of greater Mount Ararat, 158 meters in length, in two general areas, within ten smaller locations, 3,900 to 4,700 meters in elevation, currently exhibiting 14 archaeological features, and accessed by tunnels 4 to 11 meters beneath the surface. The vessel dates to the Late Epipaleolithic Period (13,100-9,600 BC)."



The maritime barge shows veneration for millennia, unique artifact placement, stone carvings, prehistoric diet, especially of chickpea, frozen animal dung, and carpentry using stone adzes, covered with pitch. Within the Ark are lithic tools, stone containers, and frozen vegetal baskets, textiles, cords, bone, and wood artifacts. The prehistoric vessel exhibits angled hulls, thousands of cages, sloping ramps, three decks, ballasts, and cargo holds. The structure matches descriptions of Noah's Ark in the Bible, Quran, and by Berossus and Josephus. Akkadian seals from 2,300 BC portray the Ark on greater Mount Ararat and Hittite tablets from 1,300 BC mention Noah.



Armenians hid Noah's Ark since 247 BC and improved its concealment to support Armenian independence. When this revolution failed, Catholicos Mkrtich Khrimian (1820-1907) issued orders to further obscure the Ark, a secret insured by Stalinist purges, which impacted Armenian history, and is causing a range of emotions. Klenck battles a group with ties to the PKK, who denigrate and destroy Noah's Ark, a prehistoric shrine for Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.



Klenck asserts, "Noah's Ark will expand tourism revenue in eastern Türkiye because the prehistoric barge is a foundational account in both Sunni and Shia Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. Noah's Ark will generate at least $38 billion dollars per year for Turkey because Noah's Ark is a belief that predates any schisms between and within these three faiths. Religious pilgrimage in 2018-2019 generated up to $92.1 billion dollars for Iran, Israel, Italy, and Saudi Arabia."



"If the central government of Türkiye does not protect Noah's Ark," Klenck warns, "the PKK will discover the archaeological site. The threat from the PKK is two-fold. First, the artifacts and architecture from the Ark are worth at least $100 million dollars. The region around eastern Türkiye is known for its brisk trade in illegal antiquities and their exchange for weaponry by terrorist organizations including the PKK and Al Qaeda (Da'esh). Second, the PKK's discovery and looting of Noah's Ark will expose their militia to bacteria and viruses not seen since the Late Epipaleolithic Period (13,100-9,600 BC).



Glacial ice on greater Mount Ararat has melted by 50 percent in recent decades causing terrible decomposition within Noah's Ark. Within the Ark, layers of animal feces on the floors, pens, and cages are thawing and the wood architecture and organic artifacts are rotting. During the height of the summer, portions in the barge smell like an open sewer. From this mix of animal feces, organic decomposition, and wood rot, viruses and bacteria are being released from the last part of the Stone Age. Ancient visitors to the Ark were wary of the hazards in the interior of the Ark because they built small enclosures and left votive objects near the entrances to the vessel but not within the prehistoric barge."



By removing at least 138 large artifacts from Noah's Ark, Klenck believes Ahmet Ertugrul, the rediscoverer of the Ark, brought disease and death to his family: "When Ertugrul was in the Ark, Ahmet wore a hazmat suit and mask. Then Ertugrul took artifacts from the Ark, covered with microbes, into the homes of his family. Ahmet did not put the artifacts in acid-free bags but left the specimens in the open exposing his entire family to the pathogens. Ahmet was repeatedly hospitalized for digestive issues and surgeries. Ahmet's brother, Mehmet, became very ill, and Mehmet's wife died, all in proximity to artifacts from Noah's Ark."



Klenck states he was more fortunate. Although Klenck was terribly ill and had blisters and sores covering his legs, Klenck states his quick recovery was probably due to the range of inoculations he received, including the anthrax vaccine in 1998, while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Also, being an archaeologist in North America, Europe, Near East, and Polynesia, Klenck was exposed to many types of pathogens, which he believes gave him added immunity. Further, Klenck took precautions around the Ark and its artifacts and always wore surgical masks and gloves, which he discarded after each study. Finally, Klenck was at the Ark only briefly to locate each context and report to the Turkish government.



"If the PKK starts looting Noah's Ark," the archaeologist warns, "their militia members will be in the vessel for prolonged periods and breathe in and touch viruses and bacteria from the Stone Age including plagues and other diseases. Stone Age anthrax was released from ordinary soil within melting permafrost in Russia. In the Ark, pathogens are emerging from contexts much more conducive to disease, especially tons of thawing animal feces. The PKK will unknowingly spread diseases to their families, throughout eastern Türkiye, and potentially to the global community. Pathogens from Noah's Ark require administrative control by the central government of Turkey because these ancient diseases in the Ark will create a public health crisis."



Klenck concludes, "For the Turkish Republic, Noah's Ark offers prosperity or tragedy. If President Erdogan and the Turkish military protect Noah's Ark, a sacred site lauded by the Muslim Prophet Muhammed, Jesus Christ, and the Patriarch Moses, the Republic of Türkiye will acquire incredible prestige and fortune as eastern Anatolia becomes a global pilgrimage center. But if Türkiye fails to protect Noah's Ark, the PKK will find the Ark, because they are searching for the vessel, and will acquire more than $100 million dollars from looting the Ark. The PKK are staunch Marxists and will sell Ark artifacts for weaponry to commit terrorists acts against the Turkish military and its civilians. When the PKK loot Noah's Ark, they will be exposed to ancient pathogens, from tons of thawing animal feces, organic artifacts, and wood architecture within the prehistoric barge. PKK militia will become agents for the spread of terrible diseases throughout Türkiye and the world. It is imperative that President Erdogan and AK Parti guard Noah's Ark before the PKK discover the Ark and start a global health crisis."



