Lighthouse Point, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2023 --Harvard University educated archaeologist, current president of the applied archaeology firm, PRC, Inc., non-profit Ararat Conservation, Inc., and former maritime executive, Joel Klenck, translates the Noah's Ark Codex, the earliest language from the Late Epipaleolithic (13,100-9,600 BC), and its images and symbols. Found within Noah's Ark on greater Mount Ararat, the calf-skin parchment exhibits a language similar to Biblical Hebrew, reflects Ark accounts in Genesis and the Qur'an, indicates the number of clean animals and birds (7,112) and total animals (39,035) that survived the Flood, and shows the landing place of Noah's Ark.
Klenck confirms, "Noah's Ark is the greatest archaeological site in history. The Ark is in the southern gorge of greater Mount Ararat, 158 meters in length, in two general areas, within ten smaller locations, 3,900 to 4,700 meters in elevation, currently exhibiting 14 archaeological features, and accessed by tunnels 4 to 11 meters beneath the surface. The vessel dates to the Late Epipaleolithic Period (13,100-9,600 BC).
Klenck states, "Noah's Ark offers life or death to the Turkish Republic. Noah's Ark will provide at least $38 billion dollars annually to the Turkish Republic via religious tourism because the Ark is lauded by Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. The Noah's Ark Codex is worth at least $100 million dollars and supports the views of the three Abrahamic faiths that Semitic languages represent the earliest language group. The nearest city, Dogubayazit, could soon rival Mecca, Medina, Jerusalem, and Rome. If the central government of Turkey does not protect Noah's Ark, the PKK, a violent Marxist terrorist organization, renown for killing women and children, will discover the vessel, exchange its looted codex and artifacts for armaments, and spread Stone Age pandemics from tons of thawing animal feces in the Ark, bringing harm to Turkish civilians."
The prehistoric maritime barge exhibits an angled hull, thousands of cages, frozen animal dung on midden floors, sloping ramps, three decks, ballasts, cargo holds, nautical carpentry using stone adzes, and the interior and exterior of the vessel covered with pitch. Inside the Ark is a Late Epipaleolithic assemblage featuring stone tools and containers, vegetal baskets, textiles, cords, bone and wood artifacts, a prehistoric diet of chickpea, pea, bitter vetch, and undomesticated cereal grains, and no pottery. Conversely, near the Ark's entrances, later cultures constructed small areas of worship, with unique artifact placements, showing veneration for thousands of years with pottery types, from the Pottery Neolithic through Medieval periods, filled with the residue of wine, milk, and seeds, and stone figures from the early Sumerian Period. The structure matches descriptions of Noah's Ark by the Patriarch Moses in Genesis, renown scholars Berossus and Josephus, and Islam's Prophet Muhammed throughout the Qur'an. Akkadian seals from 2,300 BC portray the Ark on greater Mount Ararat and Hittite tablets from 1,300 BC mention Noah.
Armenians hid Noah's Ark since 247 BC and improved its concealment to support Armenian independence. When this revolution failed, the leader of the Armenian Church, Mkrtich Khrimian (1820-1907), issued orders to further conceal the Ark, a secret insured by Stalinist purges, which impacted Armenian history, causing a range of emotions. Klenck battles a group with ties to the PKK, who denigrate and destroy Noah's Ark, a prehistoric shrine for Islam, Christianity, and Judaism."
The archaeologist reports, "The Noah's Ark Codex was retrieved from the Ark, in Locus 14, Area A1, in the southern gorge of greater Mount Ararat (Agri Dagi), in a context with wood bowls covered with clay and burned, dating to the Late Epipaleolithic Period (13,100-9,600 BC). The Codex is written on a calf-skin parchment, in an informal and formal manner, and resembles inscriptions from the Zayit Stone, Izbet Sartah Ostracon, and Khirbet Qeiyafa Ostracon, dating between the 14th and 10th centuries BC. The early context of the Codex, at the latest around 9,600 BC, clearly indicates that the alleged scripts of "Proto-Canaanite," "Paleo-Hebrew," and "Proto-Sinaitic" are derivates of this earliest language from the Stone Age. The Codex resembles Biblical Hebrew, yet several words in the manuscript also have similarities with later Semitic languages, especially Arabic, Sabean, Akkadian, Assyrian, Aramaic, and Ethiopic.
From the Noah's Ark Codex, only two of the seven pages were able to be opened, allowing reverse views of pages 2 and 4, and frontal recordings of pages 3 and 5. Translations of the verbiage and symbols are provided below.
Page 2
No images are discernable from the back of Page 2, only grooves from water impacting the collagen of the vellum. After reversing the page, the klaf page reveals three lines of verbiage, moving downward or right-to-left, which translates:
"They assembled. Here is living / Edge of living. Your goodness. And a mediator."
The first word, tuk-ku, is a Pual-Perfect-third-person-plural verb meaning "They assembled." The verb is found in Deuteronomy 33:3 and also signifies preparation for worship or instruction, which relates to animals assembling on the Ark and Noah and his family receiving instruction from God in Genesis 8:15-17.
The second line translates: "Here is living / edge of living. Your goodness," revealing linguistic complexity, as "pow" represents an adverb (here) and noun (edge). More interesting is that "pow" is unlike Hebrew but more similar to Assyrian (pû), the word for mouth or opening. The second word, "chay," is written in a bold heavy script, but the word is misspelled. It appears that another writer, likely Noah, adds a lighter gracile "yod," which corrects the spelling of "living."
The third line intersects the second line and means, "And a mediator." This phrase includes "mê·lîtz," a complex Hiphil, participle, masculine, singular, causative verb identical to the verb in Job 33:23, signifying a heavenly messenger, perhaps the Angel of the Lord, frequently found in Genesis.
Page 3
The central image on Page 3 is oriented south, from the Ark's landing place in Area A1, in the southern gorge of greater Mount Ararat, showing the small mountain range directly south of Mount Ararat. This small range is clear from satellite photographs. A camel is shown in the foreground. The symbolic meaning of a camel in Hebrew denotes difficulty and survival and the more practical aspect of crossing the barren landscape after the Deluge. Both the range and camel are illuminated in gold, in Hebrew a symbol for reverence. On Page 2, moving right-to-left and down, two lines of verbiage translate:
"End of unripe figs. End [of where] you will dwell."
In the Codex, two rare, primitive words in the Bible are found in full form. On the first line: "End of unripe figs," refers to maturing vegetation after the Flood. The noun "pag," is a hapax legomenon, appearing once in Songs 2:13 in suffixed form. In the Codex, it appears in full form. However, in later languages, semblances of the word appear in Arabic, Aramaic, and Syriac.
In the second vertical line, the inscription: "End [of where] you will dwell," refers to the end of Noah and is family's residence inside the Ark. In both lines in Page 4, "nawl" is from the primitive root word "nalah." Only fragments of the word appear in larger composite phrases in the Bible such as in Isaiah 33:1. In the Codex, "nawl" appears twice in full form.
Page 4
On the reverse of Page 4, only striations are visible, from the water etching the collagen of the vellum. No gold illumination is visible. Still, the sheet reveals both a sketch and an array of intersecting words.
The sketch portrays a close view of the original location of Noah's Ark after the Deluge, on the southern plateau, beneath the summit, with an orientation from south to north. The location of the Ark is denoted by the largest X-like 'Tav' on the eastern side of the plateau. Today, a large portion of the Ark is still located there forming the best preserved loci, denoted as Area A1, in our reports and ArcGIS shapefiles to the Turkish government. Several comments are necessary. First, behind the plateau are drawings of other heights, which are now much higher. This discrepancy between the lower heights in the Codex, written at the end of the Late Epipaleolithic (ca. 9,600 BC), and much higher summit today is a result of significant volcanism on the north side of greater Mount Ararat. Second, although Area A1 comprises the best preserved section of the vessel, four more areas and nine more sections of the Ark have broken away and are located farther down the southern gorge and, with the exception of Area A4, on the western side of the gorge. Third, the original location of the Ark, identified with the largest Tav, is surrounded by a series of Tav inscriptions. Tav marks are significant in the Bible because God separates, preserves, and exempts from judgment those He inscribes with Tav marks such as in Ezekiel 9:4. The Codex indicates the antiquity of the Tav symbol and that God considered the Ark and its inhabitants as worthy of survival throughout the Deluge.
Within the sketch, Noah and his family write an array of intersecting words, similar to a crossword puzzle, showing the complexity of language during the Late Epipaleolithic. The words, moving right-to-left and downward, translate:
"I have put." "It [Ark] will remain." "Let Him instruct." "It runs down." And "Kneading trough."
These words surround and bisect the Ark, marked with the largest Tav. The phrase, "I have set," incorporates the largest Tav, denoting the landing place of Noah's Ark. The verb, "It will remain." is a Qal, imperfect, third person, feminine verb that reflects the Ark, "ta-vah," a feminine noun in Genesis 6:14. This verb, "to-tar," is written at the southern end of the highest plateau. Today, this locale comprises Area A1, where the best preserved contexts of Noah's Ark are buried as much as eleven meters beneath the surface. The word, "yawr" is a complex, Hiphil, shortened, imperfect, jussive, third-person, masculine, singular verb mostly referring to God directing Noah after the Flood in Genesis 9:1-17. The next two words exhibit the earliest ligature, the combination of two letters: a "lamed" and "tsadi sofit," in recorded history. "Ya-rutz" translates: "It runs [down]" referring to the Diluvial and post-Deluge rain running down the southern gorge, forming the sand-like scree. And "ma-losh" means "kneading trough," an apt description of the rain breaking apart the scree within the southern gorge.
Page 5
The image on Page 5 is greater Mount Ararat, from the south, showing the southern gorge, denoted by a series of V-shapes within the canyon. Near the summit is an open space, with a large Tav (X) mark, showing the landing place of the Ark, at the southern end of the highest plateau on greater Mount Ararat. Of note is that Mount Ararat appears relatively narrow, when the Codex was completed around 9,600 BC, compared to the sprawling expanse of the Mountain today, a result of geological activity during the last 11,600 years.
Page 5 features three important inscriptions with alphabetic and numeric meanings. These inscriptions translate:
"7,112 [and] 12." "As [there is] a fire, command a sacrificial feast." "Of a lamb [and] 39,035."
"As [there is] a fire, command a sacrificial feast" likely refers to the sacrifice Noah made, of clean animals and clean birds, after the Flood (Gen. 8:20). "Le-te-leh" means "of a lamb" or "for the lamb" in Hebrew but has a wider meaning in later Semitic languages to include gazelle (Arabic) and goats (Ethiopic).
The Noah's Ark Codex evidences the Hebrew numeric system began in the Late Epipaleolithic Period (13,100-9,600 BC). Each letter corresponds to a number, with no notation for zero. Thousands are indicated by a letter followed by a single geresh or apostrophe. Here, in Position 1, zayin is followed by a single geresh, representing 7 multiplied by 1,000 or 7,000. Numbers over 10 are formed by combining letters, whose numerical equivalents are added together. Multiple or no gershayim between letters indicates the letters are numbers, but do not signify multiples of a number. Here, in Positions 2 to 4, the Hebrew inscriptions represent 6 + 6 + 100 or 112, with three gershayim between the vavs, and four gershayim between the qof and vav. While number 7,112 appears above greater Mount Ararat, in Positions 1 to 4, two additional vavs, signifying 6 + 6 or 12, appear within the mountain, in Positions 16 and 17. In positions 12 to 15, the lamed (30) and tet (9) have a single geresh, to multiply by 1,000, indicating that the word for lamb is also a number which signifies 30,000 + 9,000 + 30 + 5 = 39,035.
Given (1) the context where the Codex was found in Locus 14, Area A1, within Noah's Ark; (2) Page 5 of the Codex (Positions 5-11) mentions a sacrificial feast akin to Genesis 8:20, where after the Flood, Noah sacrificed "some of all the clean animals and clean birds"; (3) 7,112 is divisible by 7 and appears above the summit of greater Ararat (Pos. 1-4) while 12 is written within the mountain (Pos. 16-17), we assert the following. First, 7,112 represents the total number of clean animals and birds that survived the Flood (Gen. 7:2,3; Pos. 1-4). Second, 7,112 divided by 7 signifies that at most 1,016 kinds (baramin) of clean animals and birds survived the Deluge. Third, 12 clean animals and clean birds were sacrificed by Noah on an altar after the Flood (Gen. 8:20; Pos. 16-17). Fourth, 39,035 total animals survived the Flood and descended Mount Ararat (Gen. 8:15-19; Pos. 12-15). Subtracting 7,112 clean animals and birds, from 39,035 total animals descending Mount Ararat, results in 31,923 animals. The latter, divided by pairs (2) of male and female animals (Gen. 7:2), signifies that a maximum of 15,962 non-avian, unclean animal kinds [baramin] survived the Flood, left the Ark, and descended greater Mount Ararat.
Beneath the image of Mount Ararat are two five-branch menorahs without bases. Today, this menorah is often placed on the cantor's stand in a synagogue and represents mourning for the deceased. These images in the Codex likely signify sorrow for all life that perished outside the Ark during the Deluge."
Summary
The archaeologist states: "Even at this early stage, the Noah's Ark Codex supports several significant conclusions. First, human language was very advanced during the Pleistocene, before the Flood, similar to modern languages of today. Second, the Codex supports the theories of Richard Steiner and Douglas Petrovich that Hebrew is the oldest language with the oldest alphabet, respectively. Yet, the Codex conflicts with their views that the earliest Hebrew was originally in pictographic form similar to Egyptian Hieratic. Instead, the parchment confirms that Hebrew script continued with few modifications from the Epipaleolithic to the Israelite monarchy under David and Solomon. Further, the Codex reveals the supposed ancestral languages to Hebrew: Proto-Canaanite, Proto-Sinaitic, and Phoenician, are in fact later derivations from Epipaleolithic Hebrew. Together with the Bible, the Codex suggests that the language of God, the angels, and Adam and Eve was this Epipaleolithic Hebrew, which is very similar to Biblical Hebrew.
The Codex also confirms the importance of preservation and taphonomic processes affecting our knowledge of languages. The context where the Codex was found was in Locus 14, Area A1, the most elevated and best preserved section of Noah's Ark, surrounded by four larger structures and ultimately the vessel's hull. The interior and exterior of these structures are covered by layers of bitumen and resin and Area A1 has an elevation above 4000 meters on greater Mount Ararat and is buried under eight (8) meters of glacial ice and lithic material, with no humidity. In any other context, the Codex would have decomposed. Similar to the Codex, the "Toledot" manuscripts, which Ibn-Ezra (1089-1167) suggested Moses compiled to form Genesis, were likely written on klaf parchment, similar to Torah scrolls of today, and disintegrated. Perhaps the Sumerian use of clay tablets were a means to compete with Biblical views and ensure Sumerian beliefs, featuring pantheism and astrology, would be better preserved.
The Codex also supports the significance of Hebrew scholarship that preserved many aspects of Epipaleolithic Hebrew, from its right to left script, to the straight-line Vav, from the Codex (9,600 BC), to the Izbet Sartah Ostracon (1,350-1,250 BC), to the Talmud (AD 200-1000). Moreover, the Codex reveals much continuity of the Hebrew language from Noah, to Abraham, Moses, David, Talmudic scholars, and ultimately to Ben-Yehuda and modern Hebrew.
The Codex supports the conclusions of the Patriarch Moses, Jesus Christ, and Islam's Prophet Muhammed that the Semitic language group is the oldest and progeniture for all languages on earth. The complexity of the Epipaleolithic language in the Codex reflects an array of verbs, nouns, and adverbs that continue today in modern Semitic languages, such as Hebrew and Arabic. As such, the manuscript starkly conflicts with Western nationalist and secular theories that downplay Semitic cultures, the Abrahamic faiths, and the veracity of ancient scholarship.
Moreover, the differing orientations of the characters, from at least three authors of the Codex, continued to be represented in ancient alphabets of different language groups such as the Western Greek, Near Eastern Semitic, and Far Eastern Indus civilizations. As such, Noah's Ark is not only an origin site for technical complexity such as maritime architecture, domestication of plants, and invention of ceramics, but also cultural complexity as the germination point for different languages, from the consistency of Hebrew to the floruit of Arabic."
Klenck concludes, "Ultimately, the pressure is on the central government of Turkey to capture and preserve the Noah's Ark Codex from Ahmet Ertugrul, before it is forcibly taken by the PKK, sold for $100 million dollars, and used to fund Marxist terrorism in Türkiye for the next decade. The secular left and religious right must halt the denigration and looting of Noah's Ark, this pogrom of prehistory, entailing the willful destruction of a defenseless archaeological site, religious shrine, and origin point for civilizations after the great Deluge."
