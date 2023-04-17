Archaeologist Joel Klenck Deciphers Noah's Ark Codex, Earliest Language, Revealing 7,112 Clean Animals & Birds and 39,035 Total Animals Survived Flood in 9,600 BC

Archaeologist Joel Klenck translates the Noah's Ark Codex, the earliest language from the Late Epipaleolithic Period (13,100-9,600 BC), and its images and symbols. Found within Noah’s Ark on greater Mount Ararat, the calf-skin parchment exhibits a language similar to Biblical Hebrew, reflects Ark accounts in Genesis and the Qur’an, indicates the number of clean animals and birds (7,112) and total animals (39,035) that survived the Flood, and shows the landing place of Noah’s Ark.